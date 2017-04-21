Related Headlines

Check Out This SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR Official Clip- A Invitation to Tanbarun Snow White With The Red Hair got another new clip ahead of next weeks release on Blu-Ray and DVD! Hit the jump and check it out!

YOUR NAME: Makoto Shinkai Shares What Inspired the Name Of The Film Check out how the number one anime film in of all time Japan got its name and be sure to let us know what you think after the jump!