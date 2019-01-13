ENSEMBLE STARS! Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video

The television anime adaptation of author Ichi Sayo's music shoujo manga series, Ensemble Stars! , has released a new promotional video. Here is more information on the upcoming project.

The official Bandai Namco Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 35-second promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of author Ichi Sayo's music shoujo manga Ensemble Stars!. The video introduces the main characters, shows a couple of music performances and confirms the release date of July 2019.



Staff (Translated from Japanese)

Original: Happy Elements (Kakaria Studio)

Series composition: day / day / day

Music Producer: Kuwabara Sei

Music: Tatsuya Kato

Animation Production: david production

Production: Anna! Animation Production Committee



Cast

Yuki Kaji as Mao Isara

Tetsuya Kakihara as Subaru Akehoshi

Shoutarou Morikubo as Makoto Yuuki

Tomoaki Maeno as Hokuto Hidaka

Daiki Yamashita as Ritsu Sakuma

Jun Oosuka as Mika Kagehira

Toshiki Masuda as Rei Sakuma



The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Ichi Sayo. The was serialized in the ARIA magazine from August 28, 2015 to December 28, 2016 and has 4 volumes in total with 16 chapters. As soon as more information on the anime pops up, we will let you know.

