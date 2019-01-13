ENSEMBLE STARS! Anime Series Shares New Promotional Video
The official Bandai Namco Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 35-second promotional video for the upcoming anime adaptation of author Ichi Sayo's music shoujo manga Ensemble Stars!. The video introduces the main characters, shows a couple of music performances and confirms the release date of July 2019.
Staff (Translated from Japanese)
Original: Happy Elements (Kakaria Studio)
Series composition: day / day / day
Music Producer: Kuwabara Sei
Music: Tatsuya Kato
Animation Production: david production
Production: Anna! Animation Production Committee
Cast
Yuki Kaji as Mao Isara
Tetsuya Kakihara as Subaru Akehoshi
Shoutarou Morikubo as Makoto Yuuki
Tomoaki Maeno as Hokuto Hidaka
Daiki Yamashita as Ritsu Sakuma
Jun Oosuka as Mika Kagehira
Toshiki Masuda as Rei Sakuma
The manga series that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Ichi Sayo. The was serialized in the ARIA magazine from August 28, 2015 to December 28, 2016 and has 4 volumes in total with 16 chapters. As soon as more information on the anime pops up, we will let you know.
Yumenosaki Private Academy, a school located on a hill facing the ocean. Specializing in boys' idol training, the school has a long history of producing generations of idols for the entertainment world out of the young men overbrimming with talents, like the shining stars in the sky. Due to "special circumstances," you are a transfer student at the school, as well as the only female student there. In fact, you are chosen to be the very first student of the "producer course," and your task is to produce these idols… We hope you will enjoy your journey with the idols you meet at the academy, as well as the vigorous ensemble that together you will make.
Ensemble Stars! is out this year
