First Visual For Studio Silver Link's Original TV Anime TWO CAR Revealed

The anime will center on two girls who enter the world of competitive motorcycle sidecar racing. The show is set on Miyake Island, a small and sparsely populated island south of Tokyo, but still lies within the boundaries of the Tokyo Metropolis. The main characters are Yuri Miyata (above right) and Megumi Meguro (above left). Yuri is the girlish, cool-headed, and slender driver who works the accelerator and brake, and whose household runs a guesthouse. Megumi is the boyish, impulsive, and glamorous passenger who uses acrobatic skills and body weight to handle the corner work, and whose household runs an inn. Both are students at the Tokyo Metropolitan Miyake Girls High School. While they are the complete opposites of each other, and often butt heads, they complement each other well during races.