First Visual For Studio Silver Link's Original TV Anime TWO CAR Revealed
Studio Silver Link, the Japanese anime studio founded in 2007 and best known for Dusk Maiden of Amnesia, Kokoro Connect, Strike the Blood and Masamune-kun's Revenge will be celebrating its 10th Anniversary with an original work titled Two Car.
The first key art for Studio Silver Link's original work, Two Car reveals the heroines Yuri Miyata and Megumi Meguro, competitive motorcycle racers.
Currently, Silver Link is airing Restaurant to Another World during the Summer 2017 anime season, which is being simulcast on Crunchyroll.
ANN describes Two Car as:
The anime will center on two girls who enter the world of competitive motorcycle sidecar racing. The show is set on Miyake Island, a small and sparsely populated island south of Tokyo, but still lies within the boundaries of the Tokyo Metropolis. The main characters are Yuri Miyata (above right) and Megumi Meguro (above left). Yuri is the girlish, cool-headed, and slender driver who works the accelerator and brake, and whose household runs a guesthouse. Megumi is the boyish, impulsive, and glamorous passenger who uses acrobatic skills and body weight to handle the corner work, and whose household runs an inn. Both are students at the Tokyo Metropolitan Miyake Girls High School. While they are the complete opposites of each other, and often butt heads, they complement each other well during races.
The anime will premiere during the fall 2017 season in October.
