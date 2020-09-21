FRUITS BASKET: The Hit Anime Series Has Announced When To Expect Its Third And Final Season

The hit anime Fruits Basket has revealed when its third season is going to release. It has also been confirmed that the third season will be its last! Hit the jump for more information!

In the late 90s, Natsuki Takaya launched the manga series Fruits Basket, which ran until the mid-2000s. Praised for its characters and story, the series has been a staple for fans of the laid back and warm-hearted style of storytelling.

Since the debut of the manga, the series has also had an anime adaption released that follows the story of the comic and is handled by TMS Entertainment. Recently, the show's second season was released following a delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new announcement was made that reveals the confirmation and release year of the third season of the series! It was also confirmed that the third season of the series would also be it's last, titled Fruits Basket The Final. The official series site shows a virtual gallery of all of the end cards found at the end of each episode that can be seen here.

While not much is known about the final season yet, expect more information closer to the release. We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below, and don't forget to check out the new gallery!

Fruits Basket The Final is coming in 2021!