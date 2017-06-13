IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD: Shout! Factory & Funimation Launch New Trailer For Sunao Katabuchi’s Masterpiece
We are still a few months away from the limited theatrical release of This Corner of the World, but Funimation and Shout! Factory released a new US theatrical trailer for the upcoming film from Sunao Katabuchi. The anime feature film will make its North American debut at this July's anime expo.
Melissa Boag, Shout’s Senior Vice President of Kids & Family Entertainment recently had this to say about the anime feature film, "In This Corner of the World is an incredibly exquisite, artful and socially relevant film that will impact everyone who sees it. We’re really proud in presenting this remarkable, hand-drawn animated film to North American movie audience."
In This Corner of the World will be in theaters on August 11th, 2017. For more info go to http://www.InThisCornerOfTheWorld.com .
About In This Corner Of The World:
The award-winning story of IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD follows a young lady named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima to live with her husband’s family. Suzu’s life is thrown into chaos when her town is bombed during World War II. Her perseverance and courage underpin this heart-warming and inspirational tale of the everyday challenges faced by the Japanese in the midst of a violent, war-torn country. This beautiful yet poignant tale shows that even in the face of adversity and loss, people can come together and rebuild their lives.
