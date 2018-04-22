Japan's Live-Action Niseoki Film Reveals Cast And December Premiere Date
The love mystery in Naoshi Komi's Nisekoi - False Love shojo manga wrapped up back in November 2016 and a two-season (+ OVA) anime adaptation from Studio Shaft was also ended at a satisfactory stopping point. Though it's unlikely Komi will return to the world of Nisekoi, there are still exciting happenings occurring in the franchise as a live-action adaptation was previously announced for release in Japan this December.
With Niseoki's anime and manga both neatly wrapped up, the next step in the franchise is a live-action film that's been dated for a December release.
Updated reports have revealed that the film will star Sexy Zone boy band member Kento Nakajima as Raku Ichijō and Anonymous Noise actress Ayami Nakajō as Chitoge Kirisaki. No word yet on who will play the other rivals for Raku's heart but stay tuned for additional updates. Check out a promo photo of the two leads below. The film has a December 21 release date in Japan (Christmas in Japan is closer to how Valentine's Day is celebrated in the U.S.).
Hayato Kawai is directing the TOHO-produced live-action adaptation.
It’s hate at first sight—or rather a knee to the head at first sight —when Raku Ichijo meets Chitoge Kirisaki! Unfortunately, Raku’s gangster father arranges a false love match between Raku and their rival gang leader’s daughter, who just so happens to be Chitoge! Raku’s searching for his childhood sweetheart from ten years ago, however, with a pendant around his neck as a memento...but he can't even remember the girl’s name or face!
