KIRATTO PRI☆CHAN Anime Confirms Its Second Season, New Key Visual

Studios Tatsunoko Production and Dongwoo A&E's magic shoujo slice of life anime series, Kiratto Pri-chan , has confirmed its second season and released a new key visual. Here is more.

The staff behind the music shojo slice of life anime series Kiratto Pri-chan has announced the second season of the series will air on April 2019. A new key visual with three of the main characters was shared as well. A "mysterious silhoutette" was shared and teases fans with no information on the matter until January.



The anime series started airing on April 8, 2018 with direction from Hiroshi Ikehata and script writing from Kazuho Hyodo. Tatsunoko Production, DongWoo A&E and J.C. Staff team up for animation and the series has 40 episodes.



The manga that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Hitsuji Tsujinaga, Shogakukan has been publishing it in the Ciao magazine since April 3, 2018 under the Shojo demographic. As soon as more information on the second season of the anime pops up, we will let you know.











First-year middle school girls Mirai Momoyama and Emo Moegi are two aspiring idols who decide to use the "Pri☆Chan System," a system used by famous people and companies to broadcast content. Like many girls starting their own channels and uploading content, the pair decide to become their own producers, starting their own channel in an attempt to become Pri☆Chan idols.