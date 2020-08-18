LOOKING FOR MAGICAL DOREMI Anime Film Hits Japanese Theaters This November

Toei Animation's celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Looking for Magical DoReMi (Majo Minarai o Sagashite) franchise will see a new anime film released this fall following a COVID-19 related delay.

The Ojamajo Doremi (Bothersome Witch Doremi) franchise is one of the many such IP's that are very popular in Japan but remains little known in other countries. Case in point, the new trailer for Toei's Looking for Magical DoReMi (Majo Minarai o Sagashite) is drawing some favorable reactions but North American anime fans are somewhat stunned to learn that the IP has been around for 20 years. The latest news from Japan centering on the project pertains to the film's new November 13 release date following a COVID-19 coronavirus delay. The film was originally slated to be released on May 15.

Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon), who directed the original, 50-episode 1999 anime series is returning to co-direct the new film with Yū Kamatani. Midori Kuriyama and Yoshihiko Umakoshi, who also worked with Sato on the 199 anime are back as the screenwriter and character designer.

4Kids Entertainment actually licensed the original anime in 2005 to air on the 4Kids TV Saturday Morning Cartoon programming block, retitling the show Magical DoReMi. The series was heavily edited to conform to North American broadcasting standards.





In addition to the 1999 TV anime, a 49-episode sequel series titled Ojamajo Doremi # quickly followed in 2000. That TV series gave way a short 30-minute anime film that was released in late-2000 that proceeded a third TV anime series titled Mōtto! Ojamajo Doremi. That series ran for another 50 episodes, concluding in January 2002.

More recently, a series of short ONA's (Original Net Anime) have been airing on Toei's YouTube channel. The video's are region-locked and unavailable for viewing in the U.S. There have also been several manga series, light novels and video game adaptations for the franchise since its inception in 2000.