LOVE LIVE SUNSHINE!! Season 2 Confirmed To Air This Fall
Love Live Sunshine!!'s real life Aqours group announced on Sunday that a second season of the anime will debut during the Fall 2017 anime season. The multimedia franchise is a partnership between Dengeki G's Magazine, record label Lantis and and animation studio Sunrise. Dengeki G publishes the manga, Sunrise produces several spinoff anme and Lantis manages several idol groups that operate under the Love Live! banner.
Japan's moe obsession continues as a second season of Love Live Sunshine!! was announced for the Fall 2017 anime season. The news should surprise absolutely no one familiar with the franchise.
The original Love Live! anime ran for 13 episodes in January 2013 and was followed by an OVA in November 2013 and a second season in April 2014. A feature film was released in June 2015. A 13-episode spin-off series, Love Live Sunshine!! aired in July 2016. Now, it appears that second season of the spinoff is set for Fall 2017. Through Lantis, there's also a nine-member real life 'Muse' idol group along with the Aqours idol group, which is based off the spin-off series. Theh girls tour around Japan with many of their concerts simultaneously aired in movie theaters around the country. Both anime series routinely rank among the top-selling series in Japan.
Chika Takami, a self-proclaimed normal girl, has never been involved in any clubs and lacked any notable talents. However, after a visit to Tokyo, she discovers a stage where even an ordinary girl like her could shine—the world of school idols. Inspired by the former superstar school idol group μ's (pronounces "muse"), Chika is determined to start her own school idol club in her seaside hometown at Uranohoshi Girl's High School. But even before gathering any students to join the group, the aspiring school idol finds her greatest obstacle to be student council president Dia Kurosawa who stands firmly against the creation of the club.
Just when it seems there is no hope, Chika meets Riko Sakurauchi, a transfer student from Otonokizaka High School, home of μ's. Somewhat shy but a talented piano player, Chika believes her to be a promising recruit, though convincing her to join is easier said than done. In spite of that, Chika chooses to charge forward and overcome the obstacles keeping her from forming a school idol group that shines as bright as the nine that came before her.
