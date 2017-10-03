MIKAGURA SCHOOL SUITE Manga and Light Novels Set To Be Published In English
One Peace Books announced that the first volume of Last Note's Mikagura School Suite light novel series and its manga adaptation Mikagura School Suite, Vol.1: Stride after School will be available on August 29th, 2017. They also announced that the Mikagura School Suite Vol. 1: The Manga Companion will be available less than a month later on September 12th, 2017.
One Peace Books announced that they've acquired the rights to publish Mikagura School Suite in English. Hit the jump and check out the light novel and manga details!
Last Note first got his start in the genre after he composed a series of Vocaloid songs. He then took his songs and based his Mikagura School Suite light novels on them back in July, 2013. The illustrations in the novels were created by Akina. The series enjoyed a lot of success in 2015 and was a top seller during that time. The manga adaptation was first published in 2013 within the pages of Kadokawa's Comic Gene with art by Sayuki. The eigth and final novel from Kadokawa shipped on August 25, and released the sixth and final compiled volume of the manga in last March.
FUNimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan back in 2015. FUNimation also launched the series on Blu-Ray, Digital & DVD last September.
About Mikagura School Suite:
Eruna Ichinomiya is preparing to enter high school, but there's just one problem―none of the schools interest her! The uniforms are all too boring, until she discovers Mikagura Academy. After Eruna miraculously passes the entrance exam, she discovers that Mikagura Academy isn't a typical school. Mikagura Academy only allows students to form culture-themed school clubs, participation in those clubs is compulsory, and there is a battle system where students must compete with each other as representatives of their clubs. Now Eruna must discover her own power and win her first battle!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]