MIKAGURA SCHOOL SUITE Manga and Light Novels Set To Be Published In English One Peace Books announced that they've acquired the rights to publish Mikagura School Suite in English. Hit the jump and check out the light novel and manga details!

SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR's Second Season Is Coming Soon To Retail Hit the jump and check out a new trailer and details for the upcoming retail release of season 2 of Snow White With The Red Hair! Don't forget to let us know what you think of the announcement!