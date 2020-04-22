MONTHLY GIRL'S NOZAKI-KUN: Announces Plans To Stream On Netflix

The hilarious anime about a girl who works with her favorite mangaka and crush, Monthly Girl's Nozaki-kun, is coming to Netflix this summer! Hit the jump for more info!

What happens when you find out you will be the assistant to your most favorite shojo mangaka? Well, what happens when that mangaka is actually a he and also your crush who you never confessed your feelings for; to make things worse, he can be very awkward about affection! Izumi Tsubaki's Monthly Girl's Nozaki-kun, is the perfect series to answer these questions and more! The manga began back in 2014 and was a huge hit among fans.

The anime to the series released about two years later and was produced by Sentai Filmworks and streamed as it released, on Crunchyroll. The series was also a huge hit and even had its own home release on DVD and Blu-ray. For some time no word was released on whether or not the series would air on any other streaming sites since its release, however that has recently changed!

A recent announcement came from the Netflix official Twitter; that the series would actually be coming to the streaming service in May. This means that fans of the series and new viewers will get to enjoy the funny and touching series from a new source! However, no other news aside from the release date was announced.





Excited for the new series? Is this a first viewing? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below! Monthly Girl's Nozaki-kun releases, on Netflix, on May 1st!