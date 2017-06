New LOVE AND LIES Trailer Released By Liden Films

Tsumugi Musawo's Love and Lies manga imagines a future where the government chooses everything for you, including who you'll fall in love with. Check out a new trailer featuring music from Frederic.

Lies are forbidden and love is doubly forbidden. In the near future, when young people in Japan turn sixteen, they are assigned a marriage partner by the government. People don't have to go through the trouble of looking for someone, and everyone accepts that the country will find a compatible partner to make them happy. Yukari Nejima is fifteen years old. He lives in a small corner of the country, and just can't seem to get ahead in life. Both academically and athletically he's below average. But within him, he hides a heart burning with passion! In this world in which love is forbidden, what will happen to him when he falls in love?

Linden Films adaptation of Musawo Tsumugi's(Love and Lies) manga is definitely one of the most anticipated new shows debuting in the Summer anime season. After a few promos, the first full trailer has been released below. It features J-rock band Frederic singing the show's theme song, "Kanashii Ureshii" (Sad and Happy).The manga is released simultaneously in Japanese and English on DeNA's MangaBox app. The anime premiers on July 3 but a special preview screening will be held Tokyo's TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku theater on June 24.An original live-action adaptation that gender swaps the three main characters in Tsumugi's manga will be released in Japan this Fall.