New Promo For Netflix And KyoAni's VIOLET EVERGARDEN Released
Episodes of Violet Evergarden on Netflix will be updated each week in Japan for the Winter anime season. However, this departure from streaming platforms usual release format won't occur anywhere else and anime fans not residing in Japan will have to wait until the Spring 2018 anime season.
Though Netflix is streaming Kyoto Animation's Violet Evergarden as it airs in Japan, the series won't air anywhere else until Spring 2018.
The anime is based on author Kana Akatsuki and illustrator Akiko Takase's 2016 novel of the same name. The book won the the grand prize at the 5th Kyoto Animation Award program back in 2014. The win marked the first time a jury for the Kyoto Animation Awards bestowed a project with the grand prize award. As such, the anime adaptation has been high on a lot of "most-anticipated" lists for the last 3 years.
There are words Violet heard on the battlefield, which she cannot forget. These words were given to her by someone she holds dear, more than anyone else. She does not yet know their meaning.
A certain point in time, in the continent of Telesis. The great war which divided the continent into North and South has ended after four years, and the people are welcoming a new generation.
Violet Evergarden, a young girl formerly known as “the weapon”, has left the battlefield to start a new life at CH Postal Service. There, she is deeply moved by the work of “Auto Memories Dolls”, who carry people's thoughts and convert them into words.
Violet begins her journey as an Auto Memories Doll, and comes face to face with various people's emotions and differing shapes of love. All the while searching for the meaning of those words.
