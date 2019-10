New SHIROBAKO Anime Film Releases 35-Second Teaser And Key Visual

It all started in Kaminoyama High School, when five best friends—Aoi Miyamori, Ema Yasuhara, Midori Imai, Shizuka Sakaki, and Misa Toudou—discovered their collective love for all things anime and formed the animation club. After making their first amateur anime together and showcasing it at the culture festival, the group vow to pursue careers in the industry, aiming to one day work together and create their own mainstream show.

The popular, original Studio P.A. Works (known for their library of original titles) anime is set to return after a 5-year hiatus in 2020!. However, there'll be a time-skip as the latest trailer for the film reveals that the story will pick up four years from where the anime ended., the popular shojo/shonen anime about a young girl making her way in the anime industry originally finished up its 24-episode run in March 2015 and fans have been waiting ever since for the story to continue.The show's first cour (12 episodes) depicted an anime studio producing an original work, while the second cour dealt with the challenges of adapting a manga. Crunchyroll streamed the show as it aired in Japan.would go on to win the Animation Kobe Television Award in 2015 and the Animation of the Year award at the 2016 Tokyo Anime Awards.