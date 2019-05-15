New STAND MY HEROES: PIECE OF TRUTH TV Anime Preview Released

A TV anime adaptation of Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth otome puzzle mobile game will begin broadcasting this fall. Continue on to check out the latest preview.

A Japanese mobile phone game aimed at female players will be receiving a TV anime adaptation for the Fall 2019 anime season. Premiering in October, the first teaser for Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth can be viewed below.



The game is set in modern Japan, and follows the fictional narcotics control unit of investigators, Matori, who have been tasked by the the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to combat escalating narcotics crimes. The game features a female protagonist who has the unique trait that narcotics have no affect on her. She heads up the control unit, which is comprised of nothing but hot men. Since launching in 2016, the game has been downloaded over 1 million times.







Hideyo Yamamoto (Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka) directs the TV anime for Studio M.S.C. (Code:Realize) from a script written by Sayaka Harada (STARMYU).

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE