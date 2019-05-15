 New STAND MY HEROES: PIECE OF TRUTH TV Anime Preview Released
Shojo Headlines Pictures Videos

New STAND MY HEROES: PIECE OF TRUTH TV Anime Preview Released

New STAND MY HEROES: PIECE OF TRUTH TV Anime Preview Released

A TV anime adaptation of Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth otome puzzle mobile game will begin broadcasting this fall. Continue on to check out the latest preview.

MarkJulian | 5/15/2019
Filed Under: "Shojo"
A Japanese mobile phone game aimed at female players will be receiving a TV anime adaptation for the Fall 2019 anime season. Premiering in October, the first teaser for Stand My Heroes: Piece of Truth can be viewed below. 

The game is set in modern Japan, and follows the fictional narcotics control unit of investigators, Matori, who have been tasked by the the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare to combat escalating narcotics crimes.  The game features a female protagonist who has the unique trait that narcotics have no affect on her.  She heads up the control unit, which is comprised of nothing but hot men.  Since launching in 2016, the game has been downloaded over 1 million times.



Hideyo Yamamoto (Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka) directs the TV anime for Studio M.S.C. (Code:Realize) from a script written by  Sayaka Harada (STARMYU).
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...