New THE BETRAYAL KNOWS MY NAME Clip Reveals Luka's Power
FUNIMATION has released a new English subbed clip for The Betrayal Knows My Name. In it we see Luka awaken to his powers for the first time. The complete series in English subtitled format is available for purchase on DVD via FUNIMATION's online store - http://funi.to/2kTe3dP.
A new English subtitled clip has been released for The Betrayal Knows My Name anime highlighting Luka and his mysterious power. Check out the trailer and find out where to order after the jump!
The Betrayal Knows My Name is based upon Odagiri Hotaru's shojo manga, which was serialized in Kadokawa Shoten's shōjo magazine Monthly Asuka in 2005. The anime adaptation began broadcasting in April 2010 on Chiba TV. The series follows Sakurai Yuki, a teenager with a mysterious power who was abandoned at birth near the Sahi orphanage.
A soul reborn, a love that spans through time. Follow the bewitching tale of demons, magic, and an undying bond.
Gifted with a strange ability to see into the troubles of others, kind-hearted Yuki Sakurai finds his life turned upside down the day a handsome stranger named Luka appears. A peculiar longing pulls Yuki towards him—is this the mysterious man from his dreams? He’s left with questions but no time for answers as danger begins lurking around every corner. Evil beings appear, known as “Duras”, seeking the power that dwells within him. But the mystery of who he is, and who he once was, will bring everything crashing down around him. He has a choice: side with the Giou clan and their Zweilts—powerful duos who fight the Duras—or follow his beloved childhood friend down the path to humanity’s demise. Torn between two sides, only Luka promises him loyalty, devotion, and protection against a world filled with secrets and betrayal.
