New YOUR NAME "Unspoken Connection" Official Clip Released

A new clip has surfaced for the smash hit Your Name anime film that is now playing in NA theaters. Hit the jump, check out the clip and let us know what you think!

Your Name is now playing in North American theaters and to commemorate the occasion, FUNimation has released a new clip from the film entitled "Unspoken Connection." Who is to say two strangers can't share a connection? Well two people are about to share one in each others bodies.Still debating whether or not you should see it? Check out our spoiler free review here





About Your Name:



Two strangers find themselves linked in a bizarre way. When a connection forms, will distance be the only thing to keep them apart?