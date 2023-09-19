PON NO MICHI: New Trailer, Cast, Staff And More Revealed

Today, the first full trailer for the upcoming original anime Pon no Michi was launched on the official website and social media accounts for the show. The trailer focuses on ladies who just want to have fun and features the song "Ponpopopon" by Kana Nakasa ft. The opening theme music for the series is titled Pon no Michi All-Stars - a fun intro to what seems will be an even more fun series!

Check out the main cast for the anime down below, and don't miss out on watching the first full trailer as well!

Nashiko Jippensha voiced by Kaori Maeda

Pai Kawahigashi voiced by Iori Saeki

Izumi Tokutomi voiced by Shion Wakayama

Riche Hayashi voiced by Yui Kondo

Haneru Emi voiced by Hibiku Yamamura

Be sure to check out the official staff list below to see who is behind the anime's magic:

Original work : IIS-P

: IIS-P Director, screenplay : Tatsuma Minamikawa

: Tatsuma Minamikawa Original character draft : Negi Haruba

: Negi Haruba Character design : Kenji Ota

: Kenji Ota Color design : Emi Kadano

: Emi Kadano Art director : Scott MacDonald

: Scott MacDonald Director of photography : Miyabi Amada

: Miyabi Amada Editor : Yoshiaki Kimura

: Yoshiaki Kimura Sound director : Goh Takahashi

: Goh Takahashi Sound production : Bit Grooove Promotion

: Bit Grooove Promotion Music : Sachiko Takahashi, Takuma Sogi, hisakuni, Riko Ohashi, Kanji Eguchi, Shari

: Sachiko Takahashi, Takuma Sogi, hisakuni, Riko Ohashi, Kanji Eguchi, Shari Music production : SUPA LOVE

: SUPA LOVE Production cooperation : Mahjong Soul, Taiyo Giken Corporation

: Mahjong Soul, Taiyo Giken Corporation Animation production: OLM

Unfamiliar with the story behind the Pon no Michi anime? Don't worry, we have you covered with additional details about its story below!

The story follows the everyday lives of four high school girls who live in Onomichi City in Hiroshima Prefecture and who hang out in a building that was previously a mahjong parlor.

Pon no Michi is an original concept created by IIS-P and designed by Negi Haruba (the person behind a lot of the magic in creating The Quintessential Quintuplets). It is now being directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa (a part of Fire Force Season 2), who is also serving as part of the screenplay, at studio OLM in preparation for its official premiere in January 2024.

