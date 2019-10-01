REAL GIRL's Second Season Is Listed With 12 Episodes

The official Real Girl website has revealed the 12 episode count for the shojo romance anime series' second season. The anime adaptation of author Mao Nanami's manga series has revealed that the 12 episodes will be distributed across four Blu-ray and DVD home video releases. Four discs with three episodes in each one, the volumes will be out on March 27, April 24, May 29 and June 26.
HIDIVE began streaming the second season on January 8, 2019 in the following countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Central America, South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.
The first season of the series aired from April 4, 2018 to June 20, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license to this first season and adapts the manga series of the same name.
The anime series was directed by Takashi Naoya, the following people were producers: Atsushi Kirimoto, Hiroyuki Inage, Sota Yoshio, Shunsuke Matsumura, Gen Yagi and Keiko Tamaru. Deko Akao wrote the script, Akiyoshi Yasuda produced the music and NTV was the network broadcasting the show.
The manga is written and illustrated by Mao Nanami and was published by the Dessert magazine from July 23, 2011 to May 24, 2016 with 12 volumes and 48 chapters. The official English translation of the manga series has all the volumes for sale right now, you can find them in the Kodansha Comics website.
Tsutsui Hikari is an otaku, and he mostly avoids social life. Hikari has only one friend at school, who is also a social misfit, and he is mocked brutally by most of his classmates for being creepy and weird. One day, he ends up having to clean the school pool with Igarashi Iroha, who appears to be pretty much everything he hates in real-life girls. She skips school, has a blunt manner, doesn't have female friends, and seems the sort to be promiscuous. However, she is friendly to Hikari, and even stands up to the people who make fun of him. Hikari's bitterness and trust issues lead him to say pretty harsh things to Iroha, but she never dismisses him as creepy. After a while, it starts to look like Iroha may become his first real-life, 3D girlfriend! Will he be able to handle it?
3D Kanojo: Real Girl season 2 is out in Crunchyroll and HIDIVE