REAL GIRL's Second Season Is Listed With 12 Episodes

Studio Hoods Entertainment's upcoming second season of romance school shoujo anime, 3D Kanojo: Real Girl , is listed with 12 episodes. Here is more information on the series.

The official Real Girl website has revealed the 12 episode count for the shojo romance anime series' second season. The anime adaptation of author Mao Nanami's manga series has revealed that the 12 episodes will be distributed across four Blu-ray and DVD home video releases. Four discs with three episodes in each one, the volumes will be out on March 27, April 24, May 29 and June 26.

HIDIVE began streaming the second season on January 8, 2019 in the following countries: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Netherlands, Scandinavia, Spain, Portugal, Central America, South America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic.

The first season of the series aired from April 4, 2018 to June 20, 2018 and has 12 episodes. Sentai Filmworks has the North American license to this first season and adapts the manga series of the same name.

The anime series was directed by Takashi Naoya, the following people were producers: Atsushi Kirimoto, Hiroyuki Inage, Sota Yoshio, Shunsuke Matsumura, Gen Yagi and Keiko Tamaru. Deko Akao wrote the script, Akiyoshi Yasuda produced the music and NTV was the network broadcasting the show.

The manga is written and illustrated by Mao Nanami and was published by the Dessert magazine from July 23, 2011 to May 24, 2016 with 12 volumes and 48 chapters. The official English translation of the manga series has all the volumes for sale right now, you can find them in the Kodansha Comics website.