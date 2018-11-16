 RE:STAGE! Anime Series Reveals Key Visual, Trailer And Cast
The upcoming original anime series, Re:Stage!, ha shared a new trailer, key visual, staff and cast information. Here is more information on the series.

The official Anime PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 20 second promotional video for the upcoming anime series Re:Stage!. The video is a character introduction piece where the main characters and their voice actors are presented to the fans. A key visual is given at the end of the video and some of the staff members are listed as well.

Shin Katagai is directing this series, Motohiro Taniguchi is under character design, team yoree is doing the series organization and Yumeta Company x Graphinica is the studio animating the project. The main cast consists of Amane Makino as Mimiya Mai, Akari Kito as Susaki Tsukasa, Masumi Tazawa as Misaki Ichinjishima, Yuka Iwahashi as Kasei Honjo, Yuki Sorami and Meemu Tachibana. The anime series has a 2019 release date.
