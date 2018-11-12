SAILOR MOON Stage Play Shares Its Cast And Premiere Dates

The official Sailor Moon stage show website has revealed the all-female cast and premiere dates. The show is titled "Sailor Moon The Super Live" and will be based on the manga series written and illustrated by naoko Takeuchi. Starting on March 24, the Sailor Moon stage show will be available in the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. The show will later switch locations to the PlayStation Theater in New York for two days, March 29 and 30.
Cast
Tomomi Kasai as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino
Momoko Kaechi as Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno
Yui Hasegawa as Sailor Mars/Rei Hino
Kanna Matsuzaki as Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino
Yu Nakanishi as Sailor Venus/Minako Aino
Makoto Aikawa as Queen Beryl
Reo Sanada as Kunzite
Riona Tatemichi as Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba
Atsumi Matsubayashi
Izumi Niihashi
Ayumi Higashikawa
Moeko Koizumi
Hinako Aikawa
The show is in Japanese but offers English subtitles and will include singing, dancing and some video footage.Takahirio Ueno is the director and dance choreogrpaher, Akiko Kodama is the scriptwriter and Hyadain is producing and composing the music.
The manga series ran from December 28, 1991 to February 3, 1997 and was published by Kodansha in the Nakayoshi/Run Run magazines. The series has 18 volumes and Kodansha Comics has the North American license.
The original anime series ran from March 1992 to February 1993 and has 46 episodes in total. Studio Toei Animation developed the series, Junichi Sato directed it, Sukehiro Tomita wrote the script and it streamed in Cartoon Network as well as Syndication.
Sailor Moon The Super Live premieres on March 24
