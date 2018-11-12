SAILOR MOON Stage Play Shares Its Cast And Premiere Dates

The official Sailor Moon stage show website has revealed the all-female cast and premiere dates. The show is titled "Sailor Moon The Super Live" and will be based on the manga series written and illustrated by naoko Takeuchi. Starting on March 24, the Sailor Moon stage show will be available in the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. The show will later switch locations to the PlayStation Theater in New York for two days, March 29 and 30.



Cast

Tomomi Kasai as Sailor Moon/Usagi Tsukino

Momoko Kaechi as Sailor Mercury/Ami Mizuno

Yui Hasegawa as Sailor Mars/Rei Hino

Kanna Matsuzaki as Sailor Jupiter/Makoto Kino

Yu Nakanishi as Sailor Venus/Minako Aino

Makoto Aikawa as Queen Beryl

Reo Sanada as Kunzite

Riona Tatemichi as Tuxedo Mask/Mamoru Chiba

Atsumi Matsubayashi

Izumi Niihashi

Ayumi Higashikawa

Moeko Koizumi

Hinako Aikawa



The show is in Japanese but offers English subtitles and will include singing, dancing and some video footage.Takahirio Ueno is the director and dance choreogrpaher, Akiko Kodama is the scriptwriter and Hyadain is producing and composing the music.



The manga series ran from December 28, 1991 to February 3, 1997 and was published by Kodansha in the Nakayoshi/Run Run magazines. The series has 18 volumes and Kodansha Comics has the North American license.



The original anime series ran from March 1992 to February 1993 and has 46 episodes in total. Studio Toei Animation developed the series, Junichi Sato directed it, Sukehiro Tomita wrote the script and it streamed in Cartoon Network as well as Syndication.