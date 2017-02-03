SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR's Second Season Is Coming Soon To Retail

FUNimation announced that season 2 of Snow White With The Red Hair will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digitial and DVD on April 25th, 2017! To honor the announcement they've released a new season 2 trailer! Check it out below along with details for season 2!
Season 2 is a continuation of Shirayuki's story. Shirayuki is very independant girl with a rare type of red hair. She currently is the palace training as an herbalist. Meanwhile Shirayuki and Zen Wistalia (the second prince of the kingdom of Clarines) must deal with their current journey of love and the struggles they go through and of course the attention she gets due to her hair being red.
About Snow White With The Red Hair:
Just as everything seemed to be falling into place, Shirayuki’s happily ever after is put on hold. The young herbalist is swept into a harrowing journey that will put her face to face with her past as she tries to determine what her future holds.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]