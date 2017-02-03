Shojo Headlines Pictures

SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR's Second Season Is Coming Soon To Retail

Hit the jump and check out a new trailer and details for the upcoming retail release of season 2 of Snow White With The Red Hair! Don't forget to let us know what you think of the announcement!

FUNimation announced that season 2 of Snow White With The Red Hair will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digitial and DVD on April 25th, 2017! To honor the announcement they've released a new season 2 trailer! Check it out below along with details for season 2!

Season 2 is a continuation of Shirayuki's story. Shirayuki is very independant girl with a rare type of red hair. She currently is the palace training as an herbalist. Meanwhile Shirayuki and Zen Wistalia (the second prince of the kingdom of Clarines) must deal with their current journey of love and the struggles they go through and of course the attention she gets due to her hair being red.



About Snow White With The Red Hair:

Just as everything seemed to be falling into place, Shirayuki’s happily ever after is put on hold. The young herbalist is swept into a harrowing journey that will put her face to face with her past as she tries to determine what her future holds.
