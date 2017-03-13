Shojo Headlines Pictures

STARMYU English Subbed Anime Makes Its Way To Blu-ray And DVD

The English subtitled version of STARMYU - The Complete Series is now available on Blu-ray/DVD combo pack. Check out the new trailer and find out where to order after the link!

NateBest | 3/13/2017
Filed Under: "Shojo"
FUNIMATION has announced that the complete series of STARMYU had landed on Blu-ray/DVD combo pack and they released a new trailer to celebrate, which we've included below! This version of the anime is currently only available with English subtitles. You can pick it up via FUNIMATION's online store - http://funi.to/2lNL8b9.

STARMYU follows Yuta Hoshitani, Toru Nayuki, Kaito Tsukigami, Kakeru Tengenji, and Shu Kuga as they struggle to enter the musical department of Ayanagi Academy, a school focusing on music. They want to be accepted to the Star Frame Class, which is directly taught by the members of the Kao Council, the most talented students from the musical department who stand at the top within the academy. Luckily, they are spotted by Itsuki Otori, one of Kao Council members who puts them on his Star Team.

The STARMYU anime debuted in Japan on October 5, 2015. In June of 2015 a manga adaptation was launched in the Sylph manga magazine. A second season has been announced and is scheduled to launch later this year, as is "Musical STARMYU," a stage musical that is to begin performances next month. A second season of the anime has been announced and is scheduled to air in April 2017.



First-year Yuta Hoshitani enters the esteemed Ayanagi Academy with dreams of following in his idol’s footsteps, but competition starts the moment he steps through the doors! Catching the eye of an eccentric member of the elite Kao Council, Hoshitani and several other misfits are given the chance they were hoping for. With egos as strong as their talent, will these five young stars ever get along?
