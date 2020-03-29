STRIKE WITCHES: ROAD TO BERLIN New Promo Video Released For Anime

Aliens and witches collide in a brand new promo for the upcoming series, Strike Witches: Road to Berlin. Hit the jump to check out all of the aerial action!

Starting as only mecha-girl illustrations, Humikane Shimada started a small revolution that ended up spawning the Strike Witches manga, light novel series, OVA and anime, even spawning the Brave Witches spin-off series. Since its inception, the series has been running for over ten years and appears to have no sign of losing any altitude.

Sone of the series' biggest pulls is that it decides to challenge the norms of storytelling, by creating a world where aliens invade but can only be stopped by young withces who use magic, and devices called striker units, that allow them to fight in the air. The creator has also been known to have characters be inspired by some of the aerial aces of history.

Recently, an announcement came from the World Witches website, about a new promotional video that has begun streaming. The video showcases more footage to the upcoming anime 501st Joint Fighter Wing Strike Witches: Road to Berlin. Make sure to check out the new footage below!





Excited for the new anime? Ready for more dogfights and aerial combat? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! 501st Joint Fighter Wing Strike Witches: Road to Berlin premieres, in Japan, this October.