STRIKE WITCHES: ROAD TO BERLIN New Visual And Theme Artist Reveals Announced

With the release of the brand new TV anime Strike Witches: Road to Berlin approaching this fall, brand ew updates have been announced for the show! Hit the jump to check out the new visual and more!

Strike Witches is a unique franchise with an even more interesting premise. Created as character designs by Humikane Shimada, the designs launched a media franchise in 2005 that saw the characters in manga, novels, games, and even animation.

Inspired by real aerial aces, the series follows a group of girls who possess magic and can use devices called Striker Units to aid in defeating an invading force. Striker Units are also able to enhance the abilities of the Strike Witches who use them.

The most recent TV anime coming to the franchise, Strike Witches: Road To Berlin, continues the story of a squadron of magical girls as they continue their war against the Neuroi. Recently, new announcements came for the series that even includes a new visual that can be seen below!

A final announcement that came out for the series is the reveal that Yoko Ishida will be performing the opening song "Wings of Courage," while voice actress unit 501st Joint Fighter Wing is singing the ending song "Yearning for Your Wings." Don't forget to share your thoughts on the news in the comments below!





The overall franchise 's story centers on an alien invasion by beings known as the Neuroi. The only way to damage and ultimately defeat them lies in Witches, girls who possess magical powers and are capable of wielding Striker Units that enhance their abilities and allow them to maneuver in the air. The characters in the franchise are often based on real-life aerial aces from various nationalities.



Strike Witches: Road To Berlin will premiere in Japan this October!