Studio Doga Kobo's NEW GAME!! Reveals July Premiere Date
The new season of New Game! now has an official premiere date, along with an extra (!) to mark its second season. The official website for Shōtarō Tokunō's shojo manga has announced that season 2 wil premiere on July 11.
The four main sieyuu for the TV anime are actually a J-pop idol group known as fourfolium (below, you can check out a video of them performing the ED to season 1 of New Game! live) and are providing a new OP and ED, titled STEP by STEP UP↑↑↑↑ and JUMPin' JUMP UP!!!!, repsectively.
ABOUT NEW GAME!
The first season of the anime adaptation -from studio Doga Kobo premiered in July during the Summer 2016 anime season and consisted of 12 episodes. A 13th, OVA episode was bundled with the blu-ray/DVD release.
Since childhood, Aoba Suzukaze has loved the Fairies Story game series, particularly the character designs. So when she graduates from high school, it is no surprise that she applies to work at Eagle Jump, the company responsible for making her favorite video game. On her first day, she is excited to learn that she will be working on a new installment to the series: Fairies Story 3—and even more so under Kou Yagami, the lead character designer.
In their department are people who share the same passion for games. There is Yun Iijima, whose specialty is designing monsters; the shy Hifumi Takimoto, who prefers to communicate through instant messaging; Hajime Shinoda, an animation team member with an impressive figurine collection; Rin Tooyama, the orderly art director; Shizuku Hazuki, the game director who brings her cat to work; and Umiko Ahagon, the short-tempered head programmer.
New Game! follows Aoba and the others on their adventure through the ups and downs of game making, from making the perfect character design to fixing all the errors that will inevitably accumulate in the process.
