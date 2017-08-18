Studio PINE JAM's JUST BECAUSE! Announces Release Date
Studio PINE JAM's Just Because! original TV anime will premiere in Japan on October 5. The collaboration between artist Kiseki Himura (Sword Art Online: Progressive manga, Tawawa on Monday) and light novel author Hajime Kamoshida (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou) had a lot of attention from the outset of the project's announcement and the first teaser trailer did not disappoint.
PINE JAM's highly anticipated original TV anime Just Because! has revealed its October premiere date. It's already a fan favorite for 'Best of' the Fall 2017 season.
A prequel manga series for the show will be created by Atsushi Kobayashi and published in Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine in September. Stay tuned for details on where the series will be simulcast.
It is winter of their third year of high school, near the end of second semester, when students have very little time in high school left. Everyone was just waiting for graduation. Until he suddenly came home.
He was their classmate in middle school that had moved far away. His transferred in at a peculiar time, which reunited them. It was as if it were a go signal rang out to the feelings of the students who had just thought to end their high school life without fanfare.
