Studio PINE JAM's JUST BECAUSE! Announces Release Date

PINE JAM's highly anticipated original TV anime Just Because! has revealed its October premiere date. It's already a fan favorite for 'Best of' the Fall 2017 season.

Studio PINE JAM's Just Because! original TV anime will premiere in Japan on October 5. The collaboration between artist Kiseki Himura (Sword Art Online: Progressive manga, Tawawa on Monday) and light novel author Hajime Kamoshida (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou) had a lot of attention from the outset of the project's announcement and the first teaser trailer did not disappoint.



A prequel

manga series for the show will be created by

Atsushi Kobayashi and

published in Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine in September. Stay tuned for details on where the series will be simulcast.