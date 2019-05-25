The First HOUKAGO SAIKORO CLUB TV Anime Trailer Has All The Cuteness
While the first footage from the Hōkago Saikoro Club (After School Dice Club) TV anime has been revealed (watch below), we still don't have a ton of details about the project. It's release date, anime studio, director, writer and composer are all unknown at this point, whcih is surprising, given that the first footage has already been released.
Hirō Nakamichi's Hōkago Saikoro Club will soon be receiving a TV anime adaptation and the first footage has been revealed via the manga's official website.
Still, if you've been looking for a cute, slice-of-life TV anime to slow things down with among all the crazy, over-the-top shonen action, this might do the trick. The series focuses on Aya, who starts an all-girl's school and befriends the gaiming club committee chairwoman Midori.
A story about girls playing board games after school!
Kyoto in Spring. Aya is a high school girl who's just moved to a new town. Miki is her shy classmate and her first friend. One day after school Aya and Miki follow the committee president Midori to a specialty board games store. The Dice Club!! Without thinking they try out a German board game together.
These girls, who are searching for fun, soon fall into the exciting world of games!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]