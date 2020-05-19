The Original CARDCAPTOR SAKURA TV Anime To Stream On Netflix In June

Netflix has confirmed that all three seasons of the Studio Madhouse Cardcaptor Sakura anime (dub and sub) will be available on the streaming platform starting June 1st.

Dust off your wands and return to Clamp’s legendary world of a magical girl and her card-capturing quest! Cardcaptor Sakura series Clow Card and Sakura Card arrive on Netflix in the US and Canada June 1st. pic.twitter.com/TSIcOxA5Kb — NX (@NXOnNetflix) May 18, 2020

Cardcaptor Sakura is a Japanese shojo manga from the illustrious, all-female writer/artist group Clamp (X/1999, Magic Knight Rayearth, xxxHolic), which began as a dōjinshi circle in the mid-80s. The original manga series ran from 1996-2000 in Kodansha's Nakayoshi shojo magazine before Madhouse produced a 70-episode anime adaptation from 1998 to 2000. Old school anime fans will remember the anime anchoring the Kid's WB Saturday morning cartoon lineup in 2000. The series has all aired on Nickelodeon and Toonami.

Netflix's streaming of Cardcaptor Sakura will not include the recent, Clear Card sequel anime series which was released during the Fall 2017 anime season.

Some anime fans were hoping that Netflix would provide a new dub for the series, similar to how the streaming giant provided new voiceovers for Saint Seiya. However, it appears that Netflix only has streaming rights to Cardcaptor, they don't hold the license to the franchise, which they do for Saint Seiya. The Animax dub also omits some LGBTQ content from the anime which might be a problem if Netflix is streaming the uncut version.