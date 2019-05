The QUINTESSENTIAL QUINTUPLETS TV Anime Has Confirmed A Season 2

One day, a poor high school second-year named Futaro Uesugi comes across a private tutoring gig with good pay. But his pupils are his classmates!! And they're quintuplets!! A-and they're all gorgeous girls, but they're also troublemakers who hate to study and are on the verge of flunking out! And his first task is simply gaining the sisters' trust?! Every day is a party! The curtain is rising on the Nakano quintuplets' quirky romantic comedy with five times the cute!!

You'd think a TV anime that focuses on a tutor who's tasked with improving the grades of 5 quintuplet sisters would grow old quite fast, however the flash foward reveal that he'll one day marry one of the Nakano sisters was enough of a hook to draw fans back week after week.In fact, it seems interest was so strong that a second season is on the way after the first 12-episodes covered approximately the first 3 volumes of the ongoing manga series from Negi Haruba.Kodansha Comics handles the English-translated version of the manga series, while both Crunchyroll (sub) and Funimation (dub) streamed the TV anime.As expected at this early juncture, there's no word yet on when season 2 of the anime will premiere.