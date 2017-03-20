VIZ Media Open Up The SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Pre-Order!

Related Headlines

Sentai Filmworks Licenses ANONYMOUS NOISE For Simulcast Sentai Filmworks has secured licensing rights for the upcoming shojo anime, Anonymous Noise, which is based on the manga from Ryoko Fukuyama. The question now is which streaming platform will it end up on?

Hayao Miyazaki Documentary To Air In Japan This Saturday Titled Owaranai Hito Miyazaki Hayao (Never-Ending Man: Hayao Miyazaki), a new documentary on the legendary anime creator will air on Japan's NHK this Saturday which focuses on Miyazaki foray into cgi.