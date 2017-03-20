VIZ Media Open Up The SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Pre-Order!
Toei Animation Inc. and VIZ Media have announced preorders for the home media release of Sailor Moon R: The Movie!
Check out the extended trailer for the upcoming release of Sailor Moon R: The Movie On Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD and don't forget to pre-order the amazing movie!
The uncut animated feature film will be available for the first time in North America on April 18th in a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and a Standard Edition DVD. Those who wish to pre-order can do so here!
Sailor Moon is an anime inspired by Naoko Takeuchi's manga series which first started back in 1991. The series features, Usagi Tsukino, who is a teenage girl who is embodied as the powerful guardian of love and justice, Sailor Moon. In her journey's she meets other powerful allies who have shared a similar fate. With her team of guardians, they fight to protect those in the universe who can't help themselves from evil and annihilation.
SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE features a great English voice cast with whom Viz Media fans will regognize. Here are a few that are noteworthy:
-
Stephanie Sheh as Usagi Tsukino / Sailor Moon
-
Robbie Daymond as Mamoru Chiba / Tuxedo Mask.
-
Ben Diskin as Fiore.
About Sailor Moon R:
In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side - it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]