WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Reveals Official Release Date

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! , has revealed its official release date. Here is more information on the series.

The official Monthly Animedia magazine has revealed the release date of upcoming comedy shoujo anime series Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita! or "An Angel Flew Down to Me!". The January 2019 issue of the magazine states that this adaptation will premiere on the Tokyo MX network on January 8, 2019.

The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.

The series is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it.



The opening theme of the anime is "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" and is performed by Maria Sashide, Rika Nagae, Akari Kitō, Hitomi Ohwada, and Naomi Ōzora; better known as the Wataten☆5. The same band performs the ending titled "Happy Happy Friends" and a single with both of these tracks will be out on January 30.







One day, fifth grader Hinata Hoshino brings her friend Hana Shirosaki to her house, and Hinata's sister Miyako, a college student, falls in love with with Hana at first sight. Miyako manages to get along with Hana somehow, but her clumsy behavior and shyness, makes Hana wary. Even so, Hana gradually opens up to Miyako, who wants to become closer to her.