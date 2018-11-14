WATASHI NI TENSHI GA MAIORITA! Anime Shares Its First Promotional Video

Studio Doga Kobo's upcoming comedy shojo ai anime series, Watashi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!, has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.04 minute trailer for the upcoming comedy shojo anime series Watshi ni Tenshi ga Maiorita!. The video introduces the protagonists of the show as well as their voice actors, it shows how their relationships will play out and the animation style of the series. It does not give story details away since most of the shots are independent vignettes of the characters in their school or home.



The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.



The series will premiere in January 2019 and is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it.





