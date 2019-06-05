WB Japan's Live-Action THE WORLD OF MACHIDA-KUN Film Releases New Trailer
After winning the the 19th Japan Media Arts Festival New Face Award in 2015 and the 20th Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize New Creator Prize in 2016, Yuki Andou's The World of Machida-Kun will be making the leap from page to screen, though it will be as a live-action film instead of a TV anime.
Yuki Andou's The World of Machida-kun shojo manga wrapped up a 7-volume run last April but the franchise is still going strong as a live-action film adaptation will be released in Japan in June.
Director Yūya Ishii reportedly saw over 1,000 auditions before settling on newcomers Kanata Hosoda to play Hajime Machida and Nagisa Sekimizu to portray Nana Inohara. Ishii also co-wrote the film, with screenwriter Shô Kataoka.
The live-action teaser trailer also features the Ken Hira-performed theme song "Ite mo Tatte mo" (Can't Control Myself).
Machida-kun seems like the perfect brother, son, and student because he loves people. Helpful when he needs to be, but puts himself down when he feels like a total failure. However, the people that surround his daily life are there as a reminder as why Machida-kun needs no improvements because the people love Machida.
