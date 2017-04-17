Shojo Headlines Pictures

YOUR NAME: Makoto Shinkai Shares What Inspired the Name Of The Film

Check out how the number one anime film in of all time Japan got its name and be sure to let us know what you think after the jump!

KILLAMOJO | 4/17/2017
It will surprise you how Your Name actually got its name. Makoto Shinkai sat down with FUNimation to discuss how he was inspired to name the number one anime in Japan Your Name. 

Check out the video below and be sure to let us know what you think in the comment section below!



About Your Name:

Hear the surprising story of what inspired Your Name. director Makoto Shinkai to develop the film’s story, from the man himself! Director Shinkai sat down with us for a short interview.
