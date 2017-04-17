YOUR NAME: Makoto Shinkai Shares What Inspired the Name Of The Film

Related Headlines

SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Drops Next Week In Retail Stores VIZ Media announced the release of the popular Sailor Moon R: The Movie on home video. Check out everything you need to know after the click!

New YOUR NAME "Unspoken Connection" Official Clip Released A new clip has surfaced for the smash hit Your Name anime film that is now playing in NA theaters. Hit the jump, check out the clip and let us know what you think!