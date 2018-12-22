YURUYURI 10th Anniversary OVA Releases New Promotional Video

Studio Doga Kobo's comedy shoujo ai anime series, YuruYuri , has revealed a new promotional video for its 10th Anniversary OVA. Here is more information on the series' campaign.

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 54-second promotional video for the upcoming shoujo anime series YuruYuri. The video celebrates the series' 10th Anniversary and is producing an OVA that is using crowd funding in order to come to life.



The staff behind the project has prepared special benefits like a CD, OVA main volume Blu-ray, event casting and a Norihira-sense-drawn colored illustration. Daigo Yamagishi is directing the OVA, Takahiro is writing the screenplay, Lay-duce is animating it and Nanamori Mikuraku is producing it.

The latest anime series aired from October 6, 2015 to December 21, 2015 and has 12 episodes. TYO Animations is the studio behind it with direction from Horyuki Hata and script writing from Makoto Fukami. This series aired in the following networks: TV Tokyo, TVQ, TVh, TVO, TVA, TVS, AT-X.

The manga series that started it all is written and illustrated by Namori, Ichijinsha has been publishing it since June 18, 2008 in the Comic Yuri Hime magazine and has 16 volumes out right now. A smaller manga series ran from July 24, 2010 to January 25, 2011 written and ilustrated by Namori as well.

