YURUYURI 10th Anniversary OVA Releases New Promotional Video

The official PONY CANYON YouTube channel has uploaded a new 54-second promotional video for the upcoming shoujo anime series YuruYuri. The video celebrates the series' 10th Anniversary and is producing an OVA that is using crowd funding in order to come to life.
The staff behind the project has prepared special benefits like a CD, OVA main volume Blu-ray, event casting and a Norihira-sense-drawn colored illustration. Daigo Yamagishi is directing the OVA, Takahiro is writing the screenplay, Lay-duce is animating it and Nanamori Mikuraku is producing it.
The latest anime series aired from October 6, 2015 to December 21, 2015 and has 12 episodes. TYO Animations is the studio behind it with direction from Horyuki Hata and script writing from Makoto Fukami. This series aired in the following networks: TV Tokyo, TVQ, TVh, TVO, TVA, TVS, AT-X.
The manga series that started it all is written and illustrated by Namori, Ichijinsha has been publishing it since June 18, 2008 in the Comic Yuri Hime magazine and has 16 volumes out right now. A smaller manga series ran from July 24, 2010 to January 25, 2011 written and ilustrated by Namori as well.
After a year in grade school without her childhood friends, first year student Akari Akaza is finally reunited with second years Yui Funami and Kyouko Toshinou at their all-girls' middle school. During the duo's first year, Yui and Kyouko formed the "Amusement Club" which occupies the now nonexistent Tea Club's room. Shortly after Akari joins, one of her fellow classmates, Chinatsu Yoshikawa, pays the trio a visit under the impression that they are the Tea Club; it is only once the three girls explain that the Tea Club has been disbanded that they can convince Chinatsu to join the Amusement Club—a group with no purpose other than to provide entertainment for its members.
Based on the slice-of-life manga by Namori, Yuru Yuri is an eccentric comedy about a group of girls who spend their spare time drinking tea and fawning over each other, all while completely failing to even notice the supposed main character Akari amongst them.
YuruYuri can be found in Crunchyroll with English subtitles
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]