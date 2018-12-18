YURUYURI Anime Series Reveals New Visual And Staff

The manga series that started it all is written and illustrated by Namori, Ichijinsha has been publishing it since June 18, 2008 in the Comic Yuri Hime magazine and has 16 volumes out right now. A smaller manga series ran from July 24, 2010 to January 25, 2011 written and ilustrated by Namori as well.

After a year in grade school without her childhood friends, first year student Akari Akaza is finally reunited with second years Yui Funami and Kyouko Toshinou at their all-girls' middle school. During the duo's first year, Yui and Kyouko formed the "Amusement Club" which occupies the now nonexistent Tea Club's room. Shortly after Akari joins, one of her fellow classmates, Chinatsu Yoshikawa, pays the trio a visit under the impression that they are the Tea Club; it is only once the three girls explain that the Tea Club has been disbanded that they can convince Chinatsu to join the Amusement Club—a group with no purpose other than to provide entertainment for its members.