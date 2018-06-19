A New Quirkless Hero Joins The Fray In MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES

The latest trailer from My Hero Academia: Two Heroes made it a bit difficult to analyze what was going on. Now, thanks to Edomonogatari, the trailer has been translated and new details have emerged.

A new trailer of the film dropped and thanks to edo phantom we have our english translation. If you want to catch all of the footage go and watch it in Youtube. One of the highlights was the rise of a new quirkless hero called Melissa. It seems she will have a connection with Deku, she wants to become a hero the way Deku is going at it.

Melissa and Deku will team up while in this mysterious island, apparently All Might becomes "no might" and is depowered for a strange reason. Melisas's dad, David, is also in danger, making Deku step in and say "we will save everyone".



Yes, Melissa and David are new characters but we don't know if they were created just for the movie or if they will appear in future projects or another season of the anime.



Synopsis:

The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp.



Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.



My Hero Academia: Two Heroes hits theaters on August 3.