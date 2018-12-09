ACE ATTORNEY: Season Two Added To FUNimation In Simuldub
With the help of original game developer, Shu Takumi, Ace Attorney season 2 has just been announced by FUNimation that a simuldub of the series would be offered by the company! Simuldubs, specifically FUNimation, are typically released about two weeks after the Japan release. With A-1 Pictures handling the animation yet again, it is safe to say that the season one quality of the series will be evident here. It was also announced that Golden Kamuy would be getting a simuldub for its second season as well!
Expect to see the second season of Ace Attorney to premier in Japan on October 6th at 5:30pm on NTV and YTV. The premier will be taking the place of My Hero Academia, on the channel. The first season, that premiered in 2016, has the first part of the series on Crunchyroll and home video. Excited for the new series or even the simuldub? Share your thoughts in the comments below!
