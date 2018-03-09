AKANESASU SHOJO Gets A First Teaser Trailer And Release Date

The payment channel Animax Japan uploaded the first teaser of the animated adaptation of Akanesasu Shôjo to its YouTube channel. This animated series will premiere at Animax on October 1, before being broadcast on other networks such as Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV. You can also follow this anime through the Animax channel on PlayStation.



The cast of actors that will give voice to the characters of this story, already announced, is composed of the following seiyûs:



Tomoyo Kurosawa as Asuka Tsuchimiya

Lynn as Yu Tonaka

Nao Toyama as Mia Silverstone

Ami Koshimizu as Nana Nanase

Marina Inoue as Chloe Morisu





Kōtarō Uchikoshi (Ever17, Punch Line, Zero Escape: Virtue's Last Reward) is credited as the stage author of this original project that will debut on Japanese television in October. The Dandelion studio together with Jūmonji are behind the animation with Jin Tamamura (Imōto Sae Ireba Ii) in the direction and Yūichi Abe (Ultraman Zero: The Revenge of Belial, live-action of The Prince of Tennis) is the director of the series.



Masakazu Katsura (Video Girl Ai, DNA², Tiger & Bunny) is the author of the original character designs, with the assistance of Hiroyuki Asada (Tegami Bachi: Letter Bee, Cheer Boys !!), which are adapted to the anime by Hiroki Harada (Romeo × Juliet, Sasami-san @ Ganbaranai, Sweetness & Lightning). Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars!, Mitsuboshi Colors, Hyperdimension Neptunia) writes and supervises the script.



A few weeks ago the artists in charge of providing the opening and closing theme of this animated series were revealed. Michi is responsible for singing the opening theme, "Soranetarium", while Ami Wajima with his song "Kowarekake no Radio" will provide the ending of the anime. The singles with both songs will be released at the same time on October 24th.









Girls who live in a provincial city perform a certain ritual. The girls are in the "Crystal Radio Club." It is an interest circle that Asuka Tsuchimiya, a girl known for her cheerfulness, started with friends in her high school. That ritual was considered just an urban legend. However, with several conditions coincidentally falling into place, it stops being fun and games.