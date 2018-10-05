ANGELS OF DEATH Upcoming Anime Series Reveals Theme Song Artists
Earlier today the official website for J.C. Staff's upcoming Angels Of Death anime revealed the theme song artists for the show. Masaaki Endoh will be performing the opening theme song, and JIN is composing, writing, and arranging the song. Haruka Chisuga will be performing the ending song as her character Rachel. DECO*27 is composing and writing the song, while yuxuki waga is arranging it. Both songs will be available for purchase on one CD single on July 25th.
The anime will be premiering this July, take a look at the key visual and get more details down below:
Yen Press is releasing artist Kudan Nazuka and author Makoto Sanada's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story as:
Most girls waking up without any memory and meeting a serial killer would panic, but not Ray. In fact, far from being her biggest problem, killer Zack might just prove a convenient resource when it comes to finding a way out of the building in which they're both trapped!
The franchise actually started out as video game and then bloomed into what it is now. The game was originally a "psycho horror adventure game". The game is available in English on Steam under the title Angels of Death.
