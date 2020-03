Anime Expo Says Convention Will Still Happen In July Despite COVID-19 Coronavirus Concerns

As major film, comic book and anime conventions around the world begin to announce that they're canceling their 2020 plans due to the coronavirus, Anime Expo says they're still moving forward with their gathering in July. Organizers are likely hoping the coronavirus will be contained by the time Summer hits. Anime Expo 2020 is currently planned to be held from July 02-05.For a number of big announcements that were originally slated to be unveiled this month at AnimeJapan , the Los Angeles-based Anime Expo would likely be the next venue to pull back the curtain if creators and publishers opt to wait instead of release their news online.For more info on Anime Expo, check out AnimeMojo's handy convention guide which runs down all the major otaku conventions in North America and Japan.