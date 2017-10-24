ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Rampages Through The Western Walls In March Of 2018
Koei Tecmo held a Japanese live stream for Attack on Titan 2 revealing to us more information about the upcoming action game sequel. Most important among the reveals is the fact that it now has a March 2018 launch window on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in both Japan and the west.
Koei Tecmo held a Japanese live stream for Attack on Titan 2, which has given us more details of the game as well as its launch date! Hit the jump to get the full details!
Koei Tecmo also showed off custom Scout creation and a few of the playable characters in the stream, confirming Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Levi, Miche Zacharias, Nanaba, Gelgar, Ymir, and Christa Lenz as characters in the game. The stream featured game footage as well which you can see around the 23 and 50 minute marks in the video below.
Also mentioned in the press release:
Attack On Titan 2 will feature enhanced Titan movements and attacks, requiring more precise maneuvers from players. Additionally, it introduces the Monocular; allowing scouts better analyzation based on pinpointing Titan positions from afar and attack strategy utilizing their Omni-Directional Mobility Gear.
Outside of their excursions, Scouts can also deepen their relationships with fellow comrades by training and preparing for battle with the new and improved Town Lifegameplay. Strengthening relationships is an important element of Attack On Titan 2, providing a greater insight into the series’ cast in a way that has yet to be experienced.
We also have a lot of in-game screen shots of some of the characters from the series down below for your viewing!
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for another Attack On Titan game? Are you a fan of the franchise? Do you watch the anime or read the manga too? Let us know what all of your thoughts are in the comment section down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]