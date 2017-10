ATTACK ON TITAN 2 Rampages Through The Western Walls In March Of 2018

Koei Tecmo held a Japanese live stream forrevealing to us more information about the upcoming action game sequel. Most important among the reveals is the fact that it now has a March 2018 launch window on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in both Japan and the west.Koei Tecmo also showed off custom Scout creation and a few of the playable characters in the stream, confirming Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Levi, Miche Zacharias, Nanaba, Gelgar, Ymir, and Christa Lenz as characters in the game. The stream featured game footage as well which you can see around the 23 and 50 minute marks in the video below.Also mentioned in the press release:will feature enhanced Titan movements and attacks, requiring more precise maneuvers from players. Additionally, it introduces the Monocular; allowing scouts better analyzation based on pinpointing Titan positions from afar and attack strategy utilizing their Omni-Directional Mobility Gear.Outside of their excursions, Scouts can also deepen their relationships with fellow comrades by training and preparing for battle with the new and improved Town Lifegameplay. Strengthening relationships is an important element of, providing a greater insight into the series’ cast in a way that has yet to be experienced.We also have a lot of in-game screen shots of some of the characters from the series down below for your viewing!What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for another Attack On Titan game? Are you a fan of the franchise? Do you watch the anime or read the manga too? Let us know what all of your thoughts are in the comment section down below!