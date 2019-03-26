ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Now Sits At Just Over $400 Million Worldwide

The live-action Hollywood adaptation of Battle Angel Alita from James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez has just eclipsed an important box office milestone in its quest for a sequel.

The live-action Battle Angel Alita movie just edged over the $400M worldwide mark ($400,157,800) this past weekend. That's a key figure as previous reports stated that the range for Fox/Disney to greenlight a sequel would be $350-$400 million. However, conflicting reports state that the actual gross revenue the film needs to accumulate for a sequel is $500 million. Time will tell which expert is right, though Disney's acquisition of Fox will certainly play a key factor as well.



James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez have jointly confirmed that they are working on a sequel, with Edward Norton's character set to play a more prominent role.



Top North American Films (Weekend March 22-24)

1. Us $70,250,000 ($70,250,000 Domestic Total)

2. Captain Marvel $35,021,000 $(321,498,835 Domestic Total)

3. Wonder Park $9,000,000 ($29,477,304 Domestic Total)

4. Five Feet Apart $8,750,000 ($26,461,064

5. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World $6,533,000 ($145,752,630 Domestic Total)

6. Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral $4,500,000 ($65,881,232 Domestic Total)

7. Gloria Bell $1,802,500 ($2,498,485 Domestic Total)

8. No Manches Frida 2 $1,780,000 ($6,626,279 Domestic Total)

9. The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part $1,125,000 ($103,328,550 Domestic Total)

10. Alita: Battle Angel $1,015,000 ($83,748,050 Domestic Total)







ABOUT ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL

From visionary filmmakers James Cameron (AVATAR) and Robert Rodriguez (SIN CITY), comes ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, an epic adventure of hope and empowerment. When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.



In Theaters February 14, 2019



Directed by: Robert Rodriguez



Screenplay by: James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis



Based on the Graphic Novel (""Manga"") Series: ""Gunnm"" By Yukito Kishiro



Produced by: James Cameron and Jon Landau



Cast: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley, Keean Johnson

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE