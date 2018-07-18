Is James Gunn Teasing a BERSERK Movie With the 'Brand of Sacrifice?'

Fans of the Berserk anime and manga could be in for a huge treat come this Friday as director James Gunn is teasing something that might impress.

Recently, famed director James Gunn, who is the man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, teased something on Twitter that gave some fans the assumption that he’s working on a Berserk movie.

We should point out that despite the many talks in Hollywood about creating live action versions of some anime series, only a small number have made it to the big screen. However, there have been no talks in the past about Berserk.

The image Gunn released on Twitter shows what appears to be the Brand of Sacrifice, although, the cryptic image could definitely be something different entirely. We should also bear in mind that the big reveal is on Friday, and it’ll take place in Comic-Con’s Hall H.

From what we’ve come to understand, both Marvel and Sony will have a joint panel on that day. Now, since Gunn is well aligned with Marvel at this point, it’s safe to say that whatever is planning to reveal on Friday has nothing to do with Berserk.

Let’s face it, it’s been years since Comic-Con fans have had an announcement that managed to surprise them. With that in mind, we doubt things are going to change on Friday in a big way. If a Berserk movie was in the pipeline, then I’d like to wager that we’d hear about it long ago.

The director himself would have teased an appearance at Comic-Con months ago in advanced to get fans excited. Additionally, the icon in the image doesn’t fully resemble the Brand of Sacrifice.

From my point of view, this movie is either something that links with Marvel, or a horror film of some sorts.

Still, if what James Gunn is working on is truly Berserk, then he has managed to keep a big secret locked away for so long. You know, this is Hollywood, therefore, it would have been impossible for Gunn or anyone else to keep this in the dark for so long.