Surprise! Kentarou Miura's BERSERK Manga Is Back On Hiatus

Themanga resumed publication this past March in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine but just three months later, it's already going back on the shelf. It's return was after a 6 month hiatus that began September 2016.The good news is that there's already a return date in mind, although the broad statement that Berserk will return this "winter" doesn't exactly inspire confidence. Season 2 of the cgi Berserk TV anime from Studio GEMBA is set to wrap this Friday. It currently streams on Crunchyroll.

ABOUT BERSERK

Berserk is a Japanese, fantasy manga series from celebrated mangaka Kentaro Miura. Set in a medieval Europe-inspired dark fantasy world, the story centers on the characters of Guts, a lone mercenary, and Griffith, the leader of a mercenary band called the Band of the Hawk. Oriental Light and Magic produced a 25-episode anime adaptation that aired from 1997-98. A three-part animated film series was released in 2012 which retold the Golden Age arc, which was previously depicted in the '98 anime.



BERSERK MANGA ARCS

Black Swordsman Arc - Vol. 1 -Vol.3 (partial)

Golden Age Arc - Vol. 3 (partial) - Vol. 14 {FLASHBACK}

Conviction Arc - Vol. 14 (partial) - Vol. 21

Falcon of the Millenium Empire Arc - Vol. 22 - Vol. 35 (partial)

Fantasia Arc - Vol. 35 (partial) - ongoing



The 1997 anime featured a heavily condensced adaptation of the Black Swordsman arc for the first episode before tackling the Gold Age arc for the remaining 24 episodes. In 2012, a three-part film series was released, which retold the Golden Age arc using cgi animation and adhered to the manga more closely. It should be noted that despite being published first, the events of the Black Swordsman arc occur AFTER the Golden Age arc. In short, the Golden Age arc is a flashback. With it being the earliest chronological point in the series, it stands to reason that's why both the anime series and films started with the Golden Age arc.