BLACK CLOVER Dub To Air On Toonami Starting December 02
Starting December 02, Toonami will be adding Black Clover to its Saturday night lineup. And the best thing about this news is that Toonami is expanding, rather than remove one of its shows from the schedule. Dragon Ball Z Kai and Dragon Ball Super will be starting 3o minutes earlier, and Black Clover will slide into the 11:30pm slot. Toonami will now run from 10:30pm - 4am, that's 6.5 hrs straight of awesome anime goodness.
By all accounts, the Black Clover dub doesn't feature nearly the same amount of over-the-top yelling as the English-subbed version.
It was previously confirmed that Black Clover will have an intial run of 51 episodes from Studio Pierrot (Bleach, Naruto) and that Funimation is planning to have a special, limited theatrical run for the first 4 episodes in North American theaters, on December 06, 09 and 10.
In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]