BLACK CLOVER Dub To Air On Toonami Starting December 02

Starting December 02, Toonami will be addingto its Saturday night lineup. And the best thing about this news is that Toonami is expanding, rather than remove one of its shows from the schedule.andwill be starting 3o minutes earlier, and Black Clover will slide into the 11:30pm slot. Toonami will now run from 10:30pm - 4am, that's 6.5 hrs straight of awesome anime goodness.It was previously confirmed that Black Clover will have an intial run of 51 episodes from Studio Pierrot (Bleach, Naruto) and that Funimation is planning to have a special, limited theatrical run for the first 4 episodes in North American theaters, on December 06, 09 and 10.