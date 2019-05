BLACK CLOVER: Anime Reveals New Visual For Upcoming Arc

Black Clover is about to have another arc, in the anime, released. Hit the jump to check out the new visual attached to the new arc!

In the latest issue of's Weekly Shonen Jump, a new visual was revealed for the upcoming arc in the anime that will feature a large battle between humans and elves. Check out the new visual below, featuring Asta and other characters from the series.premiered in 2017 and has been running since, the series has even been considered to be apart of the new big three of shonen. Excited for the new arc? Share yourr thoughts in the usual spot!