BLACK CLOVER GAIDEN: QUARTET KNIGHTS Manga Announces Climax

The manga adaptation of the Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights video game is reaching its conclusion. Hit the jump for more details!

The Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights video game launched for the PS4 in 2018. The game was a 4v4 third person magic shooting game and allowed players to use the abilities of the manga's characters. The game was such a hit that it even had its own manga adaption published by Yumiya Tashiro.

The manga originally published on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website back in October 2018; one month after the games release. Bandai Namco Entertainment was supervising the release and has, so far released four compiled volumes. The series has been following the narrative of the game and has recently announced more details on its upcoming conclusion.

According to Tashiro, the manga will be releasing its final chapter very soon; concluding the series. Tashiro revealed on Twitter that there will only be one more chapter left and is planning to release in the middle of April. The timing comes pretty well, as the series had released its fourth compiled volume on April 3rd.





Sad to see the series end? Ready to read more Black Clover? We would love to hear your thoughts in the usual spot! Black Clover Gaiden: Quartet Knights is releasing its final chapter on Shonen Jump+ on April 12th!