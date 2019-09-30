BLACK CLOVER: New Opening And Ending Songs Revealed
In a brief bit of news, the announcement came from Weekly Shonen Jump, that Black Clover has approached its ninth cour and will now be getting a new opening and ending theme. while not much more was given we did get the names and artists. The opening theme is titled "RiGHT NOW" by EMPiRE and the ending theme will be called "Life is a Battlefield" by Kalen Anzai. While the news may not be too packed, it is always nice to know that new content is coming to the series.
Black Clover is hitting its stride and with more seasons and episodes there are new opening and ending themes, hit the jump to check out the latest!
Excited for the news? Makes sure to share your thoughts in the comments section! Black Clover returns this October!
